IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP) dropped 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 543,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 768,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Get IT Tech Packaging alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging by 271.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 898,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 656,457 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 236,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of IT Tech Packaging by 103.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 247,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 125,552 shares during the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IT Tech Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IT Tech Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.