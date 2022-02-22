iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.64. 8,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 679,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITOS)
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
