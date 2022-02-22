iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Trading 5.4% Higher

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) traded up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.64. 8,714 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 679,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ITOS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.66 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.52.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 12,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $453,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 60,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $2,206,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 377,947 shares of company stock worth $15,232,708 over the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 525,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,666,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,558,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,072,000 after purchasing an additional 41,498 shares in the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

