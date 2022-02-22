ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.10

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 21791 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 410 ($5.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.47.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

