ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Shares Down 5.7%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.30 and last traded at $3.30. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 22,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

ITMPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.80) to GBX 410 ($5.58) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.76) to GBX 300 ($4.08) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

