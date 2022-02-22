ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Stock Price Down 13.3%

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)’s share price dropped 13.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.25 and last traded at $12.70. Approximately 1,528 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 352% from the average daily volume of 338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

Get ITOCHU Techno-Solutions alerts:

About ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY)

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corp. engages in the sale and maintenance of computers and network systems. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise, Distribution, Telecommunications, Regional and Social Infrastructure, Financial Services, Information Technology (IT) Services, and Other. The Enterprise segment offers solutions for the manufacturing, transportation, food, and energy sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU Techno-Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.