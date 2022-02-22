ITT Educational Services (OTCMKTS:ESINQ) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ITT Educational Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESINQ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. ITT Educational Services shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.
ITT Educational Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ESINQ)
ITT Educational Services, Inc engages in providing accredited, technology-oriented undergraduate and graduate degree programs through its ITT Technical Institutes and Daniel Webster College. ITT Educational Services was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Carmel, IN.
