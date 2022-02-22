Jamf (JAMF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jamf has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $49.27.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

