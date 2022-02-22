Jamie Cannon Gilpin Sells 1,278 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $84,514.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jamie Cannon Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $90,608.64.

On Friday, December 17th, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $103,492.44.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28.

NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,352,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,928. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $145.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,426,000 after buying an additional 86,618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

