Jane Street Group LLC Acquires 22,031 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN)

Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBIN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,837 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,031 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $37,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 90.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $854,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBIN opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.76. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

