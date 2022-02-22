Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,156,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,437,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.03% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.06 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.28.

