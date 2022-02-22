Jane Street Group LLC Has $30.61 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 605,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,788 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.46% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $30,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 334,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,855,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,695,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,813,000 after buying an additional 290,092 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 639,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 95,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,535,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after buying an additional 322,295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.53 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

