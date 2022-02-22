Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,007,652 Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,007,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,384,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.77% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,025,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,511,000 after purchasing an additional 311,099 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,714,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,707,000 after buying an additional 502,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,098,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,629,000 after buying an additional 187,805 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 2,026,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,178,000 after buying an additional 25,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,000,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,648,000 after buying an additional 231,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GEM opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.44.

