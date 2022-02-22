Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 5,932.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 630,631 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.62% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $31,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,533,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,420 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,999,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,431,000 after acquiring an additional 483,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,955,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,229,000 after acquiring an additional 339,992 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 929,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,489,000 after acquiring an additional 326,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,311,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,327,000 after acquiring an additional 253,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $46.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.15. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $56.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.