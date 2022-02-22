Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 12,656 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138,294 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.35% of Starbucks worth $456,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after purchasing an additional 345,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378,486 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

