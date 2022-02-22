Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 1,348,220 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,099,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348,220 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.08% of VICI Properties worth $372,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VICI. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 35.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.1% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 71,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

In other news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 4,400 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 13,318 shares of company stock valued at $377,861 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $27.92 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $33.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 14.85, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

