Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,042 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.97% of Global Payments worth $442,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.15. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.75 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $212,325 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Global Payments from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

