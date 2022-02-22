Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.34% of Intuit worth $506,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,972,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intuit by 2,184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,703,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.05.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $481.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $572.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.67. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.