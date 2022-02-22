Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234,442 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.34% of Intuit worth $506,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,588,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Intuit by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 85,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,972,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Intuit by 2,184.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,703,000 after buying an additional 100,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $660.05.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $481.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $572.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.67. The firm has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

