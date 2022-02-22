Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,538,063 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.32% of Lamar Advertising worth $611,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $111.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 1.42. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.08 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.40%.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

