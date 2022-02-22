Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $372.96 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,198,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.79% of Monster Beverage worth $372,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Monster Beverage by 12.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.4% during the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 6.5% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $96.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.18.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $81.27 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.45 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.53.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

