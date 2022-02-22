Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $374.25 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 58,839 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.72% of Waters worth $374,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after buying an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after buying an additional 103,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after buying an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Waters by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $414,147,000 after buying an additional 101,669 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $369.67.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $316.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.39. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

