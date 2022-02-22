Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $382.10 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 233,792 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.44% of Gilead Sciences worth $382,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.82 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

