Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $392.08 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,262,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,119 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.79% of PerkinElmer worth $392,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 3rd quarter worth $4,280,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 962.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $179.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $203.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.33.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.