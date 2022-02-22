Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $395.83 Million Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,669,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,564 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.33% of Fastenal worth $395,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $1,550,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.