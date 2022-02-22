Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $425.03 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,857,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 259,918 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.38% of Target worth $425,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGT opened at $204.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Target Co. has a one year low of $166.82 and a one year high of $268.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,104 shares of company stock worth $14,596,550 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGT. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.42.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

