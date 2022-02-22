Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $505.01 Million Stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 4.60% of Wix.com worth $505,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Wix.com by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 26.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 510 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ WIX opened at $86.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $81.60 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.73 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.
Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
