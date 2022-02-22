Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,979,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,178 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 1.89% of Wayfair worth $505,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 195.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,290,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,692 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,813,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,771,000 after acquiring an additional 108,291 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 8.0% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,828,000 after acquiring an additional 202,667 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 13.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,634,000 after acquiring an additional 214,988 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,156,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,568,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total value of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W opened at $128.09 on Tuesday. Wayfair Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.31 and a twelve month high of $355.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.22 and a beta of 2.84.

W has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $300.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.52.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

