Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,393,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,438 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 5.79% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $394,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 297,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,711,000 after purchasing an additional 21,331 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RBA. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

NYSE RBA opened at $51.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

