Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,848,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,844 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 4.85% of Flex worth $403,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLEX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Flex by 339.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flex during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 128.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.89. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $19.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd. engages in provision of real-time supply chain insight and logistics services to companies. It operates through the following segments: Communications and Enterprise Compute (CEC), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI), High Reliability Solutions (HRS), and Corporate and Others.

