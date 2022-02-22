Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 124,496 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 5.73% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $518,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 22.8% in the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,378,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,781,000 after purchasing an additional 256,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after purchasing an additional 424,732 shares during the last quarter.

ASND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.80.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock opened at $111.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day moving average is $140.69. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $104.59 and a twelve month high of $178.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

