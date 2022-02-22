Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,989 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.76% of General Dynamics worth $414,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after purchasing an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $215.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $163.12 and a 12 month high of $218.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.78 and its 200 day moving average is $203.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

