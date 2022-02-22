Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,167,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316,010 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 3.26% of Alliant Energy worth $457,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 32,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.99 and a fifty-two week high of $62.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.4275 dividend. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

