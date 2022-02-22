Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,515 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 84,629 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.98% of Teleflex worth $349,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after acquiring an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.64.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teleflex stock opened at $315.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.26. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $289.00 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.