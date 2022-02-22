Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,324,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 331,414 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 2.53% of Ingersoll Rand worth $520,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 1.48.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, VP Michael J. Scheske sold 6,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $418,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

