Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.15% of Hilton Worldwide worth $421,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.47. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.51 and a 12-month high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.69.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.