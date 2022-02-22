Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 36,101 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,423,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,101 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.86% of Sysco worth $347,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY stock opened at $83.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $68.05 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total transaction of $186,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,393 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus raised Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

