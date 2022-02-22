Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 405,125 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,947,931 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 405,125 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.17% of Corning worth $362,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 5.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 317.1% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 33,552 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $41.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

