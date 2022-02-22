Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,978 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.04% of ResMed worth $397,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 13,936.4% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 1,427.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,516,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,463 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $231.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.27 and a 200-day moving average of $261.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 65.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.06, for a total value of $1,328,290.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.92, for a total value of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,013 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,654 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

