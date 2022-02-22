JD Bancshares (OTCMKTS:JDVB) Shares Down 1.6%

JD Bancshares Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDVB) shares traded down 1.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.51. 315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82.

JD Bancshares Company Profile

JD Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, JD Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage, investment, and insurance services. The firm’s deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits.

