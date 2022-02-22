Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) a €300.00 Price Target

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €300.00 ($340.91) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MEURV. HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($287.50) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €324.00 ($368.18) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €295.77 ($336.10).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

