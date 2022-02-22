Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) a €93.00 Price Target

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) has been given a €93.00 ($105.68) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

PAH3 has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €99.22 ($112.75).

PAH3 stock traded down €2.66 ($3.02) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €81.56 ($92.68). The company had a trading volume of 656,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of €85.31 and a 200 day moving average of €85.60. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €64.02 ($72.75) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

