Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,066,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,088 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises approximately 0.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.84% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $76,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $389,865,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,521,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,835,000 after buying an additional 514,007 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,637,000 after buying an additional 1,433,766 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,635,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,968,000 after purchasing an additional 289,573 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,692,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the period. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,253. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.58%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

