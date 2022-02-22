Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1,308.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 595,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 553,600 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $389,865,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,024,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,637,000 after buying an additional 1,433,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,828,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,304,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,692,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.