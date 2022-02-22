JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Posts Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

JELD-WEN stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.33. 7,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JELD shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded JELD-WEN from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

In related news, Vice Chairman Roderick Wendt sold 106,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $2,690,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 247.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 49,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

