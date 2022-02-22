JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.76

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $22.76 and last traded at $22.97, with a volume of 14846 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

FROG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of JFrog from $71.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -35.18 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in JFrog in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in JFrog by 100.0% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 964.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in JFrog by 21.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile (NASDAQ:FROG)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

