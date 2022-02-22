JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,376 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.42% of JinkoSolar worth $52,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JinkoSolar by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.22.

JinkoSolar stock opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

