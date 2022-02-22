Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 5%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s share price traded up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $5.00. 39,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,097,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.64.

In other news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra acquired 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $979,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.29 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

