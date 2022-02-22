JOE Trading Down 20.2% Over Last 7 Days (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002732 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $178.35 million and approximately $25.71 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JOE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,611.95 or 0.06874496 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.60 or 0.99812765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003245 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00049913 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 171,849,183 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

JOE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JOE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JOE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.