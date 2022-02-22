John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues Earnings Results

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:JBT traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.72. 226,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,462. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.82. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $177.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In related news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $44,247.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,077 shares of company stock valued at $162,102. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.75.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

