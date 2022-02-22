Johnson & Johnson Acquires New Holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,670,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,070,000. Fusion Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.6% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson owned 8.52% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 30,003 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 597,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32,841 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 875,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 125,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUSN stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.11. The firm has a market cap of $337.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of -1.83. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $104,958.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

FUSN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

