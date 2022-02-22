Johnson & Johnson Invests $16.85 Million in Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR)

Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,074,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,851,000. Vor Biopharma accounts for 1.5% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Johnson & Johnson owned about 2.88% of Vor Biopharma at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 299.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 235.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vor Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vor Biopharma by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE VOR opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. Vor Biopharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.07 and a 12 month high of $58.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99.
About Vor Biopharma
Vor Biopharma, Inc, early-stage cell therapy company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vor Biopharma (VOR)
- 3 Stellar S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.